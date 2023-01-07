Security guards foiled an attempted robbery at the La Lucia home of Royal AM football club owner Shauwn Mkhize, leaving one robber injured.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda told TimesLIVE three robbers were involved in the incident. One was wounded in the leg, while the other two men got away.
“It is believed that there were three robbers. Security guards wounded one in the leg and the others managed to escape empty-handed.”
Netshiunda said the house is divided into two parts.
"There is a northern part and a southern part. The woman lives in the northern part and the man in the southern part because they are going through a divorce. It is in the southern part where the man lives where the robbers tried to strike.”
Netshiunda said it was too early in the investigation to speculate if the robbers had a specific target in mind.
“The investigation will continue and we will talk to the apprehended suspect once he is up to it.”
It is understood the shots rang out minutes before 2pm on Saturday.
In a screen grab of a local security group, one resident posted the following message at 1.52pm: “Did anyone hear multiple gunshots just now?” Another resident answered a minute later: “Yes I also heard them about 10 min ago. I'm in Zietsman Close. Wasn't sure if it was gunshots or not. There were quite a few that went off.”
Mkhize is a socialite, businesswoman, philanthropist and television personality. Among other things, she is known for her Mzansi Magic reality television series Kwa Mam'Mkhize.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
TimesLIVE
One injured, two escape in shoot-out at Shauwn Mkhize's La Lucia home
Image: Supplied
TimesLIVE
