Small businesses mushrooming in Mthatha township as youngsters get busy
Premium
By SIkho Ntshobane - 07 January 2023
On June 16 2022, President Cyril Ramaphosa implored SA’s young people to help build the economy and their communities by pursuing their business ideas, saying the youth was imbued with a great entrepreneurial spirit and energy...
Small businesses mushrooming in Mthatha township as youngsters get busy
On June 16 2022, President Cyril Ramaphosa implored SA’s young people to help build the economy and their communities by pursuing their business ideas, saying the youth was imbued with a great entrepreneurial spirit and energy...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos