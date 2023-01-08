KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of a man who allegedly bludgeoned his wife to death at Emmaus in Bergville.
It is alleged the man fatally assaulted Zibuyile Ngubeni, 26, with a hammer last Tuesday.
“The man fled the scene. However, he continues to threaten her family members through phone calls,” the department said.
It said the motive for the murder had not yet been established.
“It is truly unfortunate and disturbing that such an atrocity occurred when the family was still recovering from a similar incident when they lost another daughter who was shot and killed by a boyfriend in the family yard.
“This family has experienced so much pain and the killers have not been arrested,” Khoza said.
KZN MEC calls for arrest of husband accused of killing wife with hammer
She said the failure to arrest the attacker in the first incident still left many questions for the family.
“We call on law enforcement agencies to work around the clock to find this heartless killer.
“We are in pain that Ngubeni’s killer is still at large. We need to ask ourselves if this is the life we want to live, where criminals get away with murder,” she said.
Khoza has deployed a team of social workers to provide psychosocial support to the family.
Her team also attended Ngubeni’s funeral on Sunday.
