City of Cape Town to investigate MyCiTi bus blaze
Image: City of Cape Town
The City of Cape Town is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a MyCiTi bus on Monday.
The urban mobility directorate reported the MyCiTi express bus was on the N2 inbound, close to the Bhunga Avenue turn-off near Langa, when the fire broke out shortly before 8am.
The bus, with 60 passengers on board, was on its way from Mitchells Plain to the Civic Centre station in the city centre when passengers alerted the driver about smoke at the back of the vehicle. The driver pulled over and passengers were evacuated.
“The city’s fire services extinguished the fire and we confirm the bus driver and about 60 passengers disembarked unharmed,” the city said.
A replacement bus transported the passengers to the Civic Centre station.
“We will investigate the cause of the fire with assistance from the vehicle operating company, independent assessors, insurers and the vehicle manufacturer,” MMC for urban mobility Rob Quintas said.
Details would only be available once the assessments had been completed, he said.
“I’m grateful nobody was injured. I thank the passengers and driver for staying calm and responsive and express my appreciation to the police and firefighters for their prompt assistance.”
TimesLIVE
