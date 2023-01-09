×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

NCCC meets on Tuesday to discuss new Covid-19 variant — Ramaphosa

09 January 2023
Andisiwe Makinana
Political correspondent
President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed the National Coronavirus Command Council will meet to discuss the new variant detected in South Africa this week. File image
President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed the National Coronavirus Command Council will meet to discuss the new variant detected in South Africa this week. File image
Image: Freddy Mavunda.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) will meet to discuss the new variant detected in South Africa this week but there is no need to panic.

Speaking to journalists at the ANC’s headquarters, Luthuli House in Johannesburg, on Monday, he said government received a Covid-19 report on Sunday which would be discussed by the NCCC on Tuesday.

“We are meeting tomorrow [Tuesday]. At that meeting we will receive a report from the department of health as well as scientists to tell us what this is about and what is unfolding.”

The government was also monitoring the global situation.

“We have decided we need to be agile, we need to be proactive and look at this quickly and as soon as we can. There will be an announcement tomorrow [Tuesday].

“I have said there is no need to panic, there is no need for people to be concerned.

“Some people have said ‘are we going to have restrictions, the lockdown and all that?’ — far from that. We just need to be informed about what’s happening with this variant and we will be able to impart the information to the the country,” he said.

Covid-19 ‘mutation’: Call for people to vaccinate and get boosters

South Africans, especially the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, are being urged to vaccinate against Covid-19 or get booster ...
News
10 hours ago

The NCCC was established in March 2020 in response to the pandemic. It consists of cabinet ministers and other stakeholders.  

When government lifted the national state of disaster in April 2022 Ramaphosa announced the council would continue to meet.

South Africa identified its first case of the new highly transmissible XBB.1.5 variant at the weekend.

TimesLIVE quoted Maria van Kerkhove, Covid-19 technical lead at the World Health Organisation (WHO), as having referred to XBB.1.5 as “the most transmissible sub-variant” detected so far. 

The variant was discovered in gene sequencing carried out by researchers at Stellenbosch University from a December 27 sample, tweeted Tulio de Oliveira, head of a gene sequencing institute at the university.

XBB.1.5 has quickly become the dominant strain in the US and has been detected in at least 28 other countries, according to the WHO. 

It’s yet to be identified in China, which had a surge in infections after relaxing controls that limited the effect of previous waves of Covid-19. No effect on cases, hospitalisations or deaths have been seen in South Africa so far, De Oliveira said. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...