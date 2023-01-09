Rhodes VC expresses shock over Fort Hare VC assassination attempt
By Adrienne Carlisle - 09 January 2023
Rhodes University vice chancellor Prof Sizwe Mabizela at the weekend added his voice to the outpouring of shock and outrage at the apparent assassination attempt on Fort Hare vice chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhulungu and the brutal shooting of his security aide...
Rhodes University vice chancellor Prof Sizwe Mabizela at the weekend added his voice to the outpouring of shock and outrage at the apparent assassination attempt on Fort Hare vice chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhulungu and the brutal shooting of his security aide...
