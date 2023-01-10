Buhlungu questions lack of progress in Fort Hare fleet boss’s murder probe
Somehow the case has stalled, vice-chancellor says amid concerns over attacks on staff members
Premium
By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha - 10 January 2023
University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu says he believes there is a hidden hand behind the case of the university’s fleet and transport manager, who was gunned down in East London in 2022...
