×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Eskom moves to stage 6 load-shedding in the evenings until further notice

By TimesLIVE - 10 January 2023
The tripping of seven generating units on Tuesday has pushed Eskom to implement stage 6 load-shedding in the evenings until further notice. File photo.
The tripping of seven generating units on Tuesday has pushed Eskom to implement stage 6 load-shedding in the evenings until further notice. File photo.
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu

Eskom announced it will escalate load-shedding to stage 6 starting at 9pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday morning.

It said stage 6 nightly load-shedding will then be implemented from 4pm to 5am and stage 4 from 5am to 4pm until further notice.

“Seven units tripped on Tuesday, of which three have returned to service.

“In addition, the return to service of three other units has been delayed. Unit 1 of Matla power station will be shut down tonight to repair a boiler tube leak,” the power utility said on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...