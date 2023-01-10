Tik most popular drug among Eastern Cape pupils — rehab centre manager
Premium
By Sikho Ntshobane - 10 January 2023
Crystal meth, commonly known as tik or tshuf, has become the most popular drug among Eastern Cape school pupils, according to Thembelitsha Rehabiliation Centre manager Khanyisa Gwe...
Tik most popular drug among Eastern Cape pupils — rehab centre manager
Crystal meth, commonly known as tik or tshuf, has become the most popular drug among Eastern Cape school pupils, according to Thembelitsha Rehabiliation Centre manager Khanyisa Gwe...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos