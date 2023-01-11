ADM to keep paying development agency boss’s R1.5m salary
Mayor of cash-strapped municipality, Aspire board chair working to resolve issue as court case continues
Premium
By Aphiwe Deklerk - 11 January 2023
The Amathole District Municipality is pleading poverty again and looking at ways to solve the debacle over its development agency Aspire’s CEO, Akhona Tinta, after it emerged the municipality would have to keep paying her until April at least...
ADM to keep paying development agency boss’s R1.5m salary
Mayor of cash-strapped municipality, Aspire board chair working to resolve issue as court case continues
The Amathole District Municipality is pleading poverty again and looking at ways to solve the debacle over its development agency Aspire’s CEO, Akhona Tinta, after it emerged the municipality would have to keep paying her until April at least...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos