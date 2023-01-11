Anger as bodies left to decompose at Mthatha state pathology unit
Premium
By Sikho Ntshobane - 11 January 2023
Two grieving Eastern Cape families are claiming that the state pathology unit in Mthatha failed to adequately preserve the bodies of their relatives...
Anger as bodies left to decompose at Mthatha state pathology unit
Two grieving Eastern Cape families are claiming that the state pathology unit in Mthatha failed to adequately preserve the bodies of their relatives...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos