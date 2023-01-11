A Ladysmith man is due in court on Thursday for allegedly raping his 14-year-old cousin to stop his “gay tendencies”.
KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said police arrested the 38-year-old man in Matiwane village in Ladysmith on Tuesday after the alleged sexual assault on January 3.
The family opened a case in Elandslaagte Community Service Centre after the alleged perpetrator told them he raped his younger cousin because he wanted him to stop his “gay tendencies”.
The victim was taken to a local health facility for medical attention.
Khoza said: “We cannot afford to have such people in our society. What kind of a person abuses a child without being remorseful, to the extent that he gloats about his abhorrent act?,” she asked.
She said her department was working with boys and men to understand the dangers toxic masculinity poses to the dignity of the LGBTQI+ community, women and children.
“All government efforts cannot be derailed by criminals who think they have power to destroy other people's lives. Any abuse of a child concerns us. The horrible incident that occurred to the child will leave permanent scars on his life,” she said.
“We are grateful the police managed to arrest the man. We need to secure conviction so that an example can be made of such people. We welcome the man’s arrest and he must face the full might of the law,” she added.
Social workers are expected to picket outside the Ladysmith magistrate’s court on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
KZN man arrested for alleged rape of 14-year-old cousin to stop ‘gay tendencies’
Image: Picture: 123RF/BELCHONOK
A Ladysmith man is due in court on Thursday for allegedly raping his 14-year-old cousin to stop his “gay tendencies”.
KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said police arrested the 38-year-old man in Matiwane village in Ladysmith on Tuesday after the alleged sexual assault on January 3.
The family opened a case in Elandslaagte Community Service Centre after the alleged perpetrator told them he raped his younger cousin because he wanted him to stop his “gay tendencies”.
The victim was taken to a local health facility for medical attention.
Khoza said: “We cannot afford to have such people in our society. What kind of a person abuses a child without being remorseful, to the extent that he gloats about his abhorrent act?,” she asked.
She said her department was working with boys and men to understand the dangers toxic masculinity poses to the dignity of the LGBTQI+ community, women and children.
“All government efforts cannot be derailed by criminals who think they have power to destroy other people's lives. Any abuse of a child concerns us. The horrible incident that occurred to the child will leave permanent scars on his life,” she said.
“We are grateful the police managed to arrest the man. We need to secure conviction so that an example can be made of such people. We welcome the man’s arrest and he must face the full might of the law,” she added.
Social workers are expected to picket outside the Ladysmith magistrate’s court on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos