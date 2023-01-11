Mbalula must act on bus attacks after losing appeal bid
Minister’s resistance to co-operating with Eastern Cape authorities ‘rather surprising’, says judge
Premium
By Adrienne Carlisle - 11 January 2023
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has been refused leave to appeal against a judgment suggesting it was his job to provide for the safety of long-distance bus operators and their passengers on Eastern Cape roads...
