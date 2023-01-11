School stationery packaging workers picket over pay delays
Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 11 January 2023
Casual workers picketed outside a stationery packaging facility in West Bank, East London, on Tuesday complaining of not having been paid despite working “long hours” into the night to ensure pupils in Mthatha and Mbizana have stationery when schools reopen next week...
School stationery packaging workers picket over pay delays
Casual workers picketed outside a stationery packaging facility in West Bank, East London, on Tuesday complaining of not having been paid despite working “long hours” into the night to ensure pupils in Mthatha and Mbizana have stationery when schools reopen next week...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos