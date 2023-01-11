×

News

WATCH | Health minister provides an update on Covid-19 in South Africa

By TIMESLIVE - 11 January 2023

Health minister Joe Phaahla and his deputy Sibongiseni Dhlomo are expected to provide an update on Covid-19 in the country.

“The ministry will use this opportunity to respond to a number of topical issues, including a new variant (XBB.1.5) which has dominated the media space and created panic in the past few days,” the department said.

TimesLIVE

