WATCH | ‘My hero’ — Jay Anstey gushes over Sean-Marco Vorster after he saves two women from a rip tide
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Sean-Marco Vorster
What was supposed to be a normal beach day for celebrity couple Sean-Marco Vorster and Jay Anstey and their daughter turned out to be a saving grace moment for two women caught in a rip tide in the ocean.
The actress took to her Instagram timeline to gush over her partner and called him a hero.
She shared a clip showing the incident as it happened.
The video starts with Marco playing with her daughter before cutting to him heading into the water after he heard women screaming.
The Legacy actor headed out to help the women in distress while others joined the rescue effort.
Everyone made it out of the rip tide safely.
"I can’t believe this just happened. Was going to post as a story but this deserves a main post. Sean-Marco, my hero," she wrote.
Celebs and followers flooded Jay's post with warm messages of gratitude to her partner.
"Wow. So brave because so many people die in the sea trying to rescue others. I am glad your man and the ladies are fine," wrote one follower.
"I remember my dad doing very much the same thing when I was little. He disappeared for two hours into the ocean and ended up kilometres away as the tide kicked him out again. Traumatic, but still my hero to this day," another said.
"My nerves are shot. So glad your man is fine. How harrowing for the saved and the saviour," wrote actress Nthati Moshesh.
