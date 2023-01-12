Desperate scramble to avert scholar transport disaster
Department pulling out all stops to pay operators who have vowed to embark on total shutdown
Premium
By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha - 12 January 2023
The provincial transport department is scrambling to avert a possible crisis as unpaid drivers prepare for a total shutdown of scholar transport across the province next week when schools reopen...
Desperate scramble to avert scholar transport disaster
Department pulling out all stops to pay operators who have vowed to embark on total shutdown
The provincial transport department is scrambling to avert a possible crisis as unpaid drivers prepare for a total shutdown of scholar transport across the province next week when schools reopen...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos