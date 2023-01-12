Families devastated after two guards murdered for firearms
Premium
By Lulamile Feni - 12 January 2023
Bongani Khumalo and Masibulele Somdaka, the armed response guards who were gunned down in Tsolo on Monday morning, were their families’ breadwinners...
Families devastated after two guards murdered for firearms
Bongani Khumalo and Masibulele Somdaka, the armed response guards who were gunned down in Tsolo on Monday morning, were their families’ breadwinners...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos