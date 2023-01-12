Heatwave to hit some provinces — here are tips to cope with scorching temperatures

The SAWS also issued a yellow level 2 wind warning for the Eastern Cape until Friday.
“A surface trough over the western interior of the country with upper air perturbation is expected to result in a chance of showers and thunderstorms over most of the province.
“There is a possibility of the storms becoming severe and being accompanied by excessive lightening, damaging wind and hail.
“A tight pressure gradient is expected to result in strong to gale force easterly to north-easterly winds along the coast, persisting from the afternoon into Friday morning,” it said.
What weather systems are contributing to the heatwave?
According to the SAWS, a spell of dry and cloud-free weather over the past few days allowed maximum levels of sunshine over the interior, with temperatures becoming higher every day.
“In addition, a large upper air high pressure system (or anticyclone) has dominated the weather pattern over the Southern African subcontinent in the past week, extending over much of Namibia, Botswana and the northern half of South Africa.
“Apart from blocking tropically sourced moisture (and delaying the onset of summer rain), upper air highs are known to be associated with large-scale air stability and sinking air masses. Such systems inhibit thunderstorm development, but more importantly in this case, the sinking air heats up dramatically,” it said.
The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a heatwave warning as temperatures soar to 40°C in some provinces.
A heatwave in the Northern Cape and Western Cape is expected to persist until 8pm on Sunday.
“Persistently high maximum temperatures for at least three days are expected to result in heatwave conditions in the Central and Little Karoo until Friday but continuing over the Khâi-Ma municipality into Sunday.
“Temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s and reaching 40°C, which will result in uncomfortable conditions.”
Heatwave tips
The SAWS said seniors and infants are vulnerable to dehydration and/or heatstroke and should be afforded extra care and attention during prolonged spells of hot weather.
