Teacher who shot traffic cop denied bail, deemed a flight risk
Premium
By Lulamile Feni - 12 January 2023
The high school teacher who has admitted to shooting and killing a traffic officer in broad daylight in the busy Mthatha CBD has been denied bail...
Teacher who shot traffic cop denied bail, deemed a flight risk
The high school teacher who has admitted to shooting and killing a traffic officer in broad daylight in the busy Mthatha CBD has been denied bail...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos