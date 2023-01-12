Thugs waging war at Fort Hare will not win — Nzimande
Minister announces national task force to address varsity security during high-level visit to campus
Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 12 January 2023
Higher education minister Dr Blade Nzimande has announced the establishment of a national task force to look into the killings and security threats at the University of Fort Hare and other institutions of higher learning, vowing that universities would cease being “places for thieves”...
