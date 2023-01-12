Vials of blood, body bags and syringes choke Mdumbi River mouth
Nearby beach littered with hazardous medical waste apparently from state hospital 160km away
Premium
By Rosa-Karoo Loewe - 12 January 2023
The tranquil scene at Mdumbi River mouth was destroyed this week as bags of medical waste, including vials of blood, urine and skin samples, washed ashore...
Vials of blood, body bags and syringes choke Mdumbi River mouth
Nearby beach littered with hazardous medical waste apparently from state hospital 160km away
The tranquil scene at Mdumbi River mouth was destroyed this week as bags of medical waste, including vials of blood, urine and skin samples, washed ashore...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos