News

BREAKING | Former Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter Lulu Haarmans passes on

By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 13 January 2023
Former Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter Lulu Haarmans died shortly after being admitted in a hospital in Makhanda on Thursday evening.
Image: FACEBOOK

Former Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter Lulu Haarmans died shortly after being admitted in a hospital in Makhanda on Thursday evening, her family told Dispatch on Friday morning.

Her brother Vusumzi Haarmans said the award winning radio presenter was sick.

Haarmans, 41, was a popular presenter doing a mid-morning show called Khanya Gqiyazana.

 “We took her to hospital at around 14h30 but few hours later she died. We are shattered and still coming to terms with these news. It’s not easy,” said Vusumzi.

Haarmans, who was fired by Umhlobo Wenene FM in 2019, was roped in as one of the presenters of the newly launched online station Ilizwi FM.

This is a developing story.

