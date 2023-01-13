Extra lessons — even before school opens
BCM pupils keen to get an early start to making their academic dreams come true
Premium
By Anelisa Gusha - 13 January 2023
Buffalo City Metro pupils who hope to pass their exams with flying colours this year have been taking extra lessons even before the official school year begins...
Extra lessons — even before school opens
BCM pupils keen to get an early start to making their academic dreams come true
Buffalo City Metro pupils who hope to pass their exams with flying colours this year have been taking extra lessons even before the official school year begins...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos