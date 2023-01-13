A scholarship in New York is tantalisingly within the grasp of a South African dancer: the matriculant just needs enough cash to get to the US.
The Johannesburg Youth Ballet is crowdfunding to raise R100,000 for National School of the Arts pupil Faahkir Bestman — and has already raised R77,696 in pledges.
Bestman has a life-changing scholarship to attend the prestigious Joffrey Ballet School in New York, the organisation says.
“Once he arrives in the Big Apple, everything is taken care of but he needs help from the community to get there. He needs return air tickets, medical insurance, dance gear, clothes for a New York winter, a new suitcase and a duffel bag.”
The talented dancer caught the eye of Abeedah Medell of the Eoan Group when he was only eight years old. When he was 12, he won the inaugural Christopher Kindo scholarship, allowing him to accept a place at The National School of the Arts in Johannesburg.
Bestman should be settled in New York and ready to start at the Joffrey on January 17.
The school's Brenda Sakellarides said: “It has been my great privilege to look after Faahkir during his five-year journey through the National School of the Arts. The next step he takes will determine so much of his future journey.”
TimesLIVE
‘Help talented dancer get to New York’ — Johannesburg Youth Ballet
Image: SUPPLIED/ Brenda Sakellarides & The Johannesburg Youth Ballet
TimesLIVE
