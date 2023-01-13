Kwaito star Arthur Mafokate fingered in alleged National Lotteries Commission fraud

Musician and producer Arthur Mafokate and others are alleged to be tangled up in the misappropriation of R56m in community development funds from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).
The National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) have obtained a preservation order from the high court in Pretoria to freeze three luxury properties, a plot and a portion of a farm linked to the alleged siphoning of lotteries grant funding meant for community development projects.
SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said five non-profit organisations (NPOs) received grant funding of about R56.3m for community development projects in South Africa. The NPOs are:
- Taung Cultural Music and Arts Expo;
- South African Art and Development Association (Saada);
- Dinosys;
- Matieni Community Centre; and
- Zibsicraft (Pty) Ltd.
The order is against:
