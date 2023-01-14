Consumers face crippling hike in electricity costs
Many small businesses, already under pressure, will battle to cope
By Aphiwe Deklerk , Sithandiwe Velaphi, Sikho Ntshobane, Anelisa Gusha, Ziyanda Zweni and Ted Keenan - 14 January 2023
Consumers across the province will have to face the brunt of the Eskom tariff hikes after energy regulator Nersa granted Eskom an 18.65% hike for the next financial year...
Consumers across the province will have to face the brunt of the Eskom tariff hikes after energy regulator Nersa granted Eskom an 18.65% hike for the next financial year...
