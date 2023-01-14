Esona, who is in grade 8 at Sewushe High School in Upper Corhana outside Mthatha, said she had been in grade 7 at Mkhankatha Primary School when she met Madosini in September 2022.
Inspired girl follows in Madosini’s giant musical footsteps
Image: LULAMILE FENI
While many of her peers are preoccupied with the latest trends and popular music, 12-year-old Esona Lugabazi is passionate about indigenous music and plans to take over the baton from her late mentor, Dr Latozi Madosini Mpahleni.
The youngster, now an accomplished uhadi (calabash resonated bow), umrhubhe (mouth-resonated bow) and isitolotolo (jaw harp) player, was discovered at school by the revered Xhosa traditional music icon in their home village of Mkhankatho in Libode.
Since Madosini died, her young neighbour is now under the wings of Madosini’s niece, Phumza Mpahleni, 42, who is nurturing her talent, hoping she will become one of the youngsters who keep the legacy alive.
When Madosini took ill, Esona composed a song titled Khanimncedeni Uyagula (Help her, she is sick), playing uhadi and accompanied by Phumza.
The song calls for medical assistance for her ailing mentor. She composed a second song Siyabulela Madosoni (We thank you, Madosini). She played both pieces at the funeral held last Saturday.
When the Dispatch visited Esona at Madosini’s home, she became emotional when playing Khanimncedeni Uyagula, but with encouragement from her mother Siphokazi Seku-Lugabazi and Phumza, continued with the song.
“Granny died so early. She was my mentor for just a short time. I wish I could have met her years ago, but she was always in Cape Town. But in the short time with her I learnt a lot and her spirit will continue to be a guide,” she said.
Esona called for the government, the music industry, traditional groups, schools, the private sector, heritage institutions and tertiary institutions to promote indigenous music from preschool age.
“The government must promote and preserve this music and give us gigs to ensure there is airplay of this music. When people move to towns they forget about this music which defines their roots. Indigenous music is not just singing but is spiritual and provokes one's spirituality. I sometimes get the songs in my dreams or a little voice sings them to me when walking to school,” she said.
Image: SUPPLIED
Esona, who is in grade 8 at Sewushe High School in Upper Corhana outside Mthatha, said she had been in grade 7 at Mkhankatha Primary School when she met Madosini in September 2022.
Esona wants to become a cardiologist to help people like Madosini.
“I love African indigenous music and playing instruments, like uhadi, umrhubhe and isitolotolo. I wish other children could be like me,” she said
Her mother is proud of her second-born child.
“Esona also loves and sings gospel music beautifully. In my church she is one of the lead singers.”
Though Madosoni and Esona lived in the same neighbourhood, it was only in September 2022, when Madosini visited the Mkhankatho Primary School as part of her outreach programme to introduce her music to local schools, that they met.
Esona later made a makeshift isitolotolo, and asked Madosini to teach her. Madosini became emotional as this was the first time in her musical career that a child from her village showed interest.
Asked about playing at the funeral she said: “It was emotional and I was scared to play in front of so many people and cameras, but I am happy that I rendered her goodbye and thank-you songs.”
Phumza is determined to preserve her aunt’s legacy. She has followed her aunt’s outreach programmes, teaching the youth and making instruments.
“I don’t want this music to die out. I want to teach this music in schools. I am happy some youths are interested.”
She said Madosini’s largest fan base remained abroad. Locally only universities with strong music departments, like Rhodes University and the University of Cape Town, have shown interest in studying their music.
“In overseas countries they are huge, but here at home they are small. Even the rural community and traditional groups have forsaken it and focused on other sounds. The government is doing very little to promote and preserve it,” Phumza said.
