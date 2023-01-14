Murdered Fort Hare bodyguard laid to rest
Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 14 January 2023
University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu says his bodyguard Mboneli Vesele maybe gone but the fight against corruption in the institution continues...
Murdered Fort Hare bodyguard laid to rest
University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu says his bodyguard Mboneli Vesele maybe gone but the fight against corruption in the institution continues...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos