Last year, ahead of the ANC’s 55th conference, the Jacob Zuma Foundation said it had instituted a private prosecution of Ramaphosa.
He has been summoned to appear in court on January 19 to face a charge of being an “accessory after the fact” in the same private prosecution Zuma is pursuing against prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan for disclosing a document concerning the former president’s medical state.
“President Cyril Ramaphosa has been charged in a private prosecution with the criminal offence of being accessory after the fact in the crimes committed by, among others, advocate [Billy] Downer, namely, breaching the provisions of the National Prosecuting Authority Act,” the foundation said.
WATCH | Load-shedding interrupts Mpofu’s argument at Johannesburg high court
Reporter
Image: GALLO IMAGES
Eskom’s load-shedding left advocate Dali Mpofu in an awkward situation during a civil case hearing argument at the Johannesburg high court.
Mpofu was making his argument in court in President Cyril Ramaphosa and his predecessor Jacob Zuma’s interim interdict case when the power went out.
He was representing Zuma in his opposition to Ramaphosa seeking an urgent interdict to stop his appearance in a criminal court on January 19, for the private prosecution Zuma has brought against him, before he was abruptly cut short.
In the dark, Mpofu could be heard saying “we can charge people for that” and the court broke into laughter.
Last year, ahead of the ANC’s 55th conference, the Jacob Zuma Foundation said it had instituted a private prosecution of Ramaphosa.
He has been summoned to appear in court on January 19 to face a charge of being an “accessory after the fact” in the same private prosecution Zuma is pursuing against prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan for disclosing a document concerning the former president’s medical state.
“President Cyril Ramaphosa has been charged in a private prosecution with the criminal offence of being accessory after the fact in the crimes committed by, among others, advocate [Billy] Downer, namely, breaching the provisions of the National Prosecuting Authority Act,” the foundation said.
Ramaphosa says load-shedding is 'regrettable', acknowledges country’s frustration
“The serious crimes for which Mr Ramaphosa has been charged with in a court of law carry the sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment.”
Ramaphosa wants the court to set aside the prosecution as unconstitutional and unlawful. He has asked for an interdict to prevent any “further steps” in pursuing the prosecution and to excuse his appearance in the criminal court, as demanded in Zuma’s summons.
The interdict application judgment was reserved for Monday.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos