Official funeral for isiXhosa expert Prof Dorcas Nompumelelo
Premium
By Lulamile Feni - 16 January 2023
President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special provincial official funeral category two for isiXhosa literature giant, academic and community developer Prof Dorcas Nompumelelo Jafta, who died last Monday aged 87...
Official funeral for isiXhosa expert Prof Dorcas Nompumelelo
President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special provincial official funeral category two for isiXhosa literature giant, academic and community developer Prof Dorcas Nompumelelo Jafta, who died last Monday aged 87...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos