Relief may be on cards for cash-strapped small businesses
After ‘fruitful’ meeting, BCM promises to look at rates bills, with possibility of writing off some of the debt
Premium
By Aphiwe Deklerk - 16 January 2023
Small businesses in the Buffalo City Metro could be in for a reprieve after the city promised to have another look at their rates bills, with the possibility of writing off some of the money they owe...
Relief may be on cards for cash-strapped small businesses
After ‘fruitful’ meeting, BCM promises to look at rates bills, with possibility of writing off some of the debt
Small businesses in the Buffalo City Metro could be in for a reprieve after the city promised to have another look at their rates bills, with the possibility of writing off some of the money they owe...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos