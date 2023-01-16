UFH left red-faced over information poster featuring picture of Rhodes
Premium
By Sivenathi Gosa - 16 January 2023
A University of Fort Hare poster with information about registration dates for the academic year caused a frenzy on social media at the weekend when users pointed out the picture used was of Rhodes University...
UFH left red-faced over information poster featuring picture of Rhodes
A University of Fort Hare poster with information about registration dates for the academic year caused a frenzy on social media at the weekend when users pointed out the picture used was of Rhodes University...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos