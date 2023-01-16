×

WATCH | Judgment in Ramaphosa, Zuma legal showdown

By TimesLIVE - 16 January 2023
President Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Image: GCIS

Judgment is expected in the legal showdown between former president Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Johannesburg high court on Monday.

Ramaphosa launched an interdict in a bid to halt Zuma's summons for Ramaphosa to appear in court this week. Zuma claims Ramaphosa is an accessory after the fact.

