Judgment is expected in the legal showdown between former president Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Johannesburg high court on Monday.
Ramaphosa launched an interdict in a bid to halt Zuma's summons for Ramaphosa to appear in court this week. Zuma claims Ramaphosa is an accessory after the fact.
WATCH | Judgment in Ramaphosa, Zuma legal showdown
Image: GCIS
