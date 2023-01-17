Businesses welcome Currie Street revitalisation project
Quigney area and surrounds need to be upgraded, shop owners say
Premium
By Rosa-Karoo Loewe - 17 January 2023
Businesses in Currie Street have welcomed the second phase of Buffalo City Metro’s Sleeper Site plan to revitalise Quigney and upgrade the busy road. ..
Businesses welcome Currie Street revitalisation project
Quigney area and surrounds need to be upgraded, shop owners say
Businesses in Currie Street have welcomed the second phase of Buffalo City Metro’s Sleeper Site plan to revitalise Quigney and upgrade the busy road. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos