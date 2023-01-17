Butterworth pupils won’t be getting results after blunder
More than 200 matrics will now have to rewrite life orientation exam
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 17 January 2023
More than 200 matric pupils from Pakamani Senior Secondary in Butterworth are fuming after being told they will not get their exam results this week due to a blunder over their life orientation paper...
