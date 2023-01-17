A suspect who was being sought for the murder of a KwaZulu-Natal police officer was shot dead when he attempted to kill more police officers during a shoot-out in Inanda on Tuesday morning.
The police said the incident took place at the suspect’s hideout.
According to the police, members of the K9 unit, Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) anti-gang unit and national priority violent crime members were pursuing the suspect who shot and killed Const Lindokuhle Gift Goba, 40, on Saturday.
Goba, who was part of the Durban K9 unit, was also robbed of his service pistol on Quarry Road in Mayville.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said investigations led the police to a hospital where two suspects were privately rushed with gunshot wounds from the shoot-out with the fallen police officer.
KZN cop killer shot dead in face-off with police
Netshiunda said one suspect succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, and further investigations revealed the other suspect had discharged himself and escaped.
“Thorough investigation by the police identified a house in Inanda, where the suspect was cornered. After the police had introduced and identified themselves as men of law, the suspect responded with a hail of bullets and a shoot-out ensued,” said Netshiunda, adding that the suspect was fatally wounded.
Netshiunda added the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has been informed of further investigations.
TimesLIVE
