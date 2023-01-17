Nearly 50 homes torched in troubled Port St Johns village
By Lulamile Feni - 17 January 2023
The troubled village of Majola, near Port St Johns, once again descended into violence and panic as 50 homes were attacked and torched in the early hours of Sunday...
