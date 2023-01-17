Sabotage suspected in Amathole district water outages
Communities in Fort Beaufort and Mooiplaas left high and dry
Premium
By Aphiwe Deklerk - 17 January 2023
Residents in several of Amathole District Municipality's towns are struggling without water and are blaming the district, but officials site repeated acts of vandalism and infrastructure theft in what they term acts of sabotage to its water infrastructure after two of its reservoirs in different towns were damaged...
Sabotage suspected in Amathole district water outages
Communities in Fort Beaufort and Mooiplaas left high and dry
Residents in several of Amathole District Municipality's towns are struggling without water and are blaming the district, but officials site repeated acts of vandalism and infrastructure theft in what they term acts of sabotage to its water infrastructure after two of its reservoirs in different towns were damaged...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos