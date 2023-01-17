×

News

Sabotage suspected in Amathole district water outages

Communities in Fort Beaufort and Mooiplaas left high and dry

By Aphiwe Deklerk - 17 January 2023

Residents in several of Amathole District Municipality's towns are struggling without water and are blaming the district, but officials site repeated acts of vandalism and infrastructure theft in what they term acts of sabotage to its water infrastructure after two of its reservoirs in different towns were damaged...

