Nadal 'destroyed mentally' as Aussie Open ends with another injury

With Nadal eliminated, his great rival Novak Djokovic can match the Spaniard's 22 Grand Slam titles with a 10th crown at Melbourne Park.

“In the end, I can't complain about my life at all,” Nadal said.

“So just in terms of sports, injuries and tough moments, I mean, that's another one.

“I just can't say I am not destroyed mentally at this time, because I will be lying.”

Nadal has long feared injuries would curtail his career but always found a way back from the low points to achieve more success.

He left no-one in doubt he still had the fuel for another comeback.

“It's a very simple thing: I like what I do. I like playing tennis. I know it's not forever. I like to feel myself competitive.

“I like to fight for the things that I have been fighting for almost half of my life or even more.”

Nadal's elimination shakes up the men's draw and puts a twist in the Grand Slam titles race, with nine-times champion Novak Djokovic able to draw level with the Spaniard's 22 major championships should he take a 10th crown at Melbourne Park.