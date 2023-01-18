Mthembu was shot dead with two other men on Friday at his home. Mpumalanga police arrested two suspects who could be connected to the murder.
Cele, while visiting the families of the deceased, vowed a task team would be established to deal with political killings in the province.
“We have met the management of the police here and we have identified gaps. Maybe the approaches we have used where there are political killings, like KZN, is the same approach we need to use. We need a multidisciplinary approach. It will not take long to resolve the cases,” Cele said.
“We are not going to do things the way that we are going to regret. Arrests should not be for withdrawal or acquittal. The investigating team should do thorough work which will give positive results.”
‘Our political leadership has reached a point of no return’: Mashaba slams Cele and Masemola
Reporter
Image: VELI NHLAPO
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has slammed police minister Bheki Cele and police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola after the patching of potholes as they visited the home of murdered ANC councillor Sbonelo Mthembu.
A gravel road had to be patched up for Cele and Masemola during their visit to Mkhondo, Mpumalanga.
In videos shared by eNCA journalist Siphamandla Goge, a construction truck was deployed to fix the gravel road before the minister and his entourage made their way.
Mashaba said political leadership had reached a point of no return and they had no shame.
“Our political leadership has certainly reached a point of no return — no shame whatsoever. Fixing roads only for them in their luxury cars to reach the home of a murdered ANC councillor in Mpumalanga,” he said.
Scores online echoed Mashaba's comment, saying Cele should be “ashamed, embarrassed and just plain out horrified” that he can't drive on those roads but expects members of those communities to drive on them every day.
Mthembu was shot dead with two other men on Friday at his home. Mpumalanga police arrested two suspects who could be connected to the murder.
Cele, while visiting the families of the deceased, vowed a task team would be established to deal with political killings in the province.
“We have met the management of the police here and we have identified gaps. Maybe the approaches we have used where there are political killings, like KZN, is the same approach we need to use. We need a multidisciplinary approach. It will not take long to resolve the cases,” Cele said.
“We are not going to do things the way that we are going to regret. Arrests should not be for withdrawal or acquittal. The investigating team should do thorough work which will give positive results.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos