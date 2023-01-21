Four distinctions for mom, 28, who went back to school
Mthatha woman relocated, wore regulation uniform in effort to improve life for herself and family
By Ziyanda Zweni - 21 January 2023
One of the success stories of the matric class of 2022 is that of a 28-year-old wife and mom who went back to school full-time,10 years after she barely passed grade 12 with an H symbol...
