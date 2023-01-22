The man accused of stabbing a woman to death in an East London supermarket was arrested by security guards while trying to flee the crime scene on Sunday morning.
The suspect is alleged to have repeatedly stabbed the 36-year-old Checkers Vincent staff member inside the store.
Several East Londoners spoke on social media about witnessing the horrific attack at the Balfour Park shop.
According to police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala, police arrived at the scene at around 8.30am and found the victim in a pool of blood, with multiple stab wounds to her upper body.
The 31-year-old suspect allegedly entered the shop as a customer and attacked the victim while she was working in the aisles.
Staff and security personal were alerted to the attack when they heard the victim’s screams, as she ran toward the tills to escape her attacker while he chased and continued to stab her.
Man stabs Vincent supermarket worker to death
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl
When security officers tried to intervene, the suspect ran out of the shop with the knife in his hand.
They apprehended him and handed him over to police with what was believed to be the murder weapon.
During the fracas, the suspect was injured and a security officer sustained a knife wound.
The guard was treated and taken to hospital for further treatment.
He is in a stable condition.
The suspect was also taken to hospital for treatment and was admitted under police guard.
A murder case has been opened and is under investigation. —
DispatchLIVE
