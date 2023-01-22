On Sunday, Eskom top bosses, including board chair Mpho Mkwana and outgoing CEO Andre de Ruyter, spelt out the current challenges facing the power utility.
Eskom said six generating units are expected to return to service during the week, which will enable it to maintain load-shedding at the lower stages in this period.
“There is considerable risk to this outlook, however, as the coal plant is highly unreliable and unpredictable. Should further significant breakdowns occur, Eskom would be required to change the stage of load-shedding at short notice.”
During a media briefing on Sunday morning, Eskom said the public should be prepared for permanent load-shedding between the stages of 2 and 3 to allow it time to address maintenance issues.
TimesLIVE
Stage 3, 2, 1 and then 4 on Monday
Image: 123RF/madamlead
Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Sunday until 5am on Monday, when it will switch to stage 2 until 4pm.
Eskom said on Monday afternoon, stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Tuesday and then evening load-shedding will then be reduced to stage 3 daily from Tuesday until further notice.
