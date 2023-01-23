×

News

ANC MP accused of murder of wife to apply for bail on Friday

23 January 2023
Ernest Mabuza
Journalist
Sibusiso Kula, who has been arrested for the murder of his wife Jennifer Motlhomi (pictured), will remain in custody and apply for bail on Friday.
Image: Women for Change

The Orkney magistrate’s court on Monday postponed the murder case of ANC MP Sibusiso Kula until Friday for a bail application.

Kula, 34, faces a murder charge after the death of his wife Jennifer Motlhomi in November. He was arrested in Klerksdorp on Friday.

The state intends opposing bail due to the seriousness of the crime, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said.

Police reports show Motlhomi, 31, was found dead on November 27 in what appeared to be a robbery.

She was found with a stab would in her back but the murder weapon has not been found.

The matter was reported by Kula, who said he was not at home when the murder occurred.

After investigations by police which allegedly linked him to the murder he was arrested on Friday and charged. Police investigations are under way and Kula will remain in custody until his next court appearance, Mamothame said.

TimesLIVE

