Police watchdog to probe officers over fatal Butterworth shooting

Two Eastern Cape police officers suspected of being involved in a fatal shooting in Butterworth at the weekend will be investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).
Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana confirmed on Monday that police management had handed over the case to the police watchdog.
The incident happened near the Yako squatter camp on Sunday.
Kinana said the suspects allegedly followed up on information after their cellphones were stolen during a robbery last week.
“The suspects, both aged 28, allegedly confronted four men who were walking together, and fired shots, which led to the group running [in] different directions,” Kinana said.
“The two male suspects [police officers] allegedly proceeded to a local tavern and further to another house where they confronted the owner, asking for their suspects while firing shots in the air and damaging property inside the rooms.
“On Sunday, one of the four men who escaped from the shooting was found lying dead in the morning in the vicinity.
“On investigation, the police found that he had a bullet wound in the upper body and was certified dead by the paramedics.”
Cases of murder, malicious injury to property and attempted murder had been opened.
No arrests had been made.
Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene expressed shock at the incident and said the law must take its course.
Mene encouraged the police to co-operate with the ongoing investigation.
