Police are investigating three murder cases after three men were found dead on the roadside on the R408 between Dutywa and Willowvale.
The bodies were found near Swekileni village at about 6.30am on Monday..
Police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said according to reports, police members were alerted to the incident by members of the community who saw the bodies.
“On arrival at the crime scene, they observed that there was a silver VW Polo vehicle with registration number FKH 782 MP which was riddled with bullets next to the road.
“Next to the vehicle were two bodies, while the third body was lying inside the car allegedly on the driver’s seat.
“All three deceased had bullet wounds in their bodies.
“The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation,” Kinana said.
“Police provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene has ordered a speedy arrest of those involved in the coldblooded killing of the three men.
“Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects, is kindly requested to contact with Dutywa police station or the investigating officer — Warrant Officer Vlooh at 072-449-83 94.
Three men found murdered on road between Dutywa and Willowvale
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin
