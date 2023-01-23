Speaking on eNCA, Ramathuba said service delivery must be prioritised at all times.
She said she will not apologise for being firm.
“South Africans must forgive me if I might at times lose my cool, like some are saying, but I don't believe that is how I am. I’m firm and there is a difference between being angry, attacking or being unprofessional.
“I was trying to say, ‘how do you expect poor patients who can’t afford health care to come to the clinic, which is their only hope’? The patients we are treating in public facilities have no alternatives. If they had an alternative, they would not think twice about not visiting us.”
While some agreed with the MEC, others labelled her actions “intrusive”.
Here is snapshot of what some had to say:
WATCH | Limpopo health MEC gets tongues wagging for scolding nurses at Rethabile Clinic
Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba set tongues wagging following another controversial video circulating online.
In the video, Ramathuba can be seen scolding senior managers at Rethabile Clinic in Polokwane for sitting idle while patients wait in long queues.
She scolded one senior manager for going on lunch during a “disaster” at the clinic.
“As a supervisor, I expected when there is a disaster you'd be sitting here and working,” Ramathuba told the senior manager.
“When there is a disaster, I can’t go on leave. When there is a disaster with Eskom, the president cancelled [his trip to the] World Economic Forum. You can’t be the first to go on lunch when there is a disaster and leave the junior staff. You should be here and coming up with a way to resolve this matter.”
