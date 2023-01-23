×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Young man drowns in Nahoon river mouth

Chaotic scenes as rescuers scramble to find victim who disappeared after jumping off rocks

Premium
By Rosa-Karoo Loewe - 23 January 2023

There were chaotic scenes at Nahoon beach on Saturday afternoon when emergency services personnel closed the parking lot as rescuers scrambled to locate a young drowning victim...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...