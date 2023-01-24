Former education official accused of rape to hear fate on Friday
By Lulamile Feni - 24 January 2023
Fired senior education department official Louis Pepping, accused of raping a six-year-old girl, will hear his fate on Friday when Mthatha high court acting judge Mvuzo Notyesi delivers his judgment...
